Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $62.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,380,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,786. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 387,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 330,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.