Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Short Interest Update

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,989,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 6,396,500 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Internap stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 238,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,858. Internap has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $83.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Internap will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INAP. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Internap in the first quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Internap by 13.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 412,683 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Internap by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,119,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Internap by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 201,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Internap by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 197,372 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

