Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 80,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $7,702,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,983,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,641,872. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.