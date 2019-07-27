Intl Fcstone Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 611.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.22. 423,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.