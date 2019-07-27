Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.56, approximately 1,570,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,256,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on XON shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Communications Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.24.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative net margin of 363.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Bostick sold 4,359 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $33,825.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,822 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $37,418.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,402,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,739,033 and have sold 22,672 shares valued at $173,474. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Intrexon by 72.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,227,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after buying an additional 4,721,782 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intrexon in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intrexon in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

