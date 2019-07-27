Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $35,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,227,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after buying an additional 930,221 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 26,041.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 901,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 898,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,611,000 after buying an additional 416,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 265.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 421,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,245,000 after buying an additional 306,242 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU opened at $283.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.13. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.15.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

