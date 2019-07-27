Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,545 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,884,429,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 221.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total value of $111,999.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,470,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,124,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $527.63. 459,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.24 and a 12-month high of $589.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

