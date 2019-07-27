Invacio (INV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,719.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Invacio has a market cap of $337,899.00 and approximately $3,719.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invacio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Invacio has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.01150334 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004523 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001360 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

