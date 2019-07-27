Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.35

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and traded as high as $12.70. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 6,626 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

