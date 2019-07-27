InvestFeed Price Hits $0.0006 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $108,319.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed launched on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

