IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0089

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. IOST has a total market cap of $106.35 million and $17.06 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin, Zebpay and CoinZest. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.79 or 0.06207819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00048162 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Bithumb, WazirX, Kucoin, Bitkub, IDAX, Koinex, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Coineal, BigONE, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, BitMart, Binance, Upbit, Bitrue, BitMax, Huobi, Zebpay, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinZest, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

