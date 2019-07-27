IoTeX (IOTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.08 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $25.08 million and $368,588.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX and Coineal. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.19 or 0.06163644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001318 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Kucoin, Coineal, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

