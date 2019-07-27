IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

IQ-AI Ltd (LON:IQAI) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), approximately 920,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.86.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.