iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.52. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15.

