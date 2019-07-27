iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.26. 35,339 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

