iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $51.24. 4,950,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,661,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $54.30.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.