iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Fis Group Inc.

Fis Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fis Group Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,132,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,258,000 after buying an additional 644,488 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,244,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,229,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 476.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 682,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,575,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. 1,268,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,782. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

