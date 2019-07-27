iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 33,066,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,409,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

