iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $40,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $113.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

