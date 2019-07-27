iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,030 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.99. 472,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,091. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $115.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.