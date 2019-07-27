ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $3,948,791.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,770.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $549,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ITT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.