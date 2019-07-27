J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.87. 51,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,836. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.21. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $167.50.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

