Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

OLBK opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLBK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 288,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 62,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

