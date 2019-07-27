JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 649 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $19,485,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 76,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

