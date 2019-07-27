Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.86 ($35.88).

JEN stock opened at €25.70 ($29.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a 52-week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

