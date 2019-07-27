JET8 (J8T) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. In the last week, JET8 has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. JET8 has a market cap of $331,944.00 and $13,031.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00294517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.01598492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000611 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,960,077 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official website is jet8.io.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

