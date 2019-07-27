Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:JCTCF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 8,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.44. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.55%.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $67,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Jewett-Cameron Trading comprises about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riverview Trust Co owned about 28.33% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.