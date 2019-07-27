Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Up 2.1%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.62, 275,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 114,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

