JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target to C$13.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.38.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE HSE traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.41. 2,557,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$10.36 and a one year high of C$22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.