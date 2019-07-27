JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.13. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 537.40 ($7.02).

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 32,202 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £101,758.32 ($132,965.27). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 22,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £63,800 ($83,366.00). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,087.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

