JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,713 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.