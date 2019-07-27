Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 908,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $26.35.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.95 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.