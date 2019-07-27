Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.82 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,876,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,298 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,432,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,054,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,048,000. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 47,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,004. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

