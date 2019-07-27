Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 73,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 197,432 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 139,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 56,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

WIX traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $149.14. 583,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,246. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $155.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

