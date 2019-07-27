KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.64.

KBR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 810,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,759. KBR has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 14.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 467,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 58,207 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KBR by 8.3% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 134,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 680,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

