Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.72. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.