KeyCorp Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $525.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2019 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $20.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.25.

Shares of SHW traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.30. The stock had a trading volume of 592,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,558. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $513.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,180 shares of company stock worth $14,526,115 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

