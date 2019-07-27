Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the June 15th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on KRP. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,294. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $363.75 million, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Minerals & Royalties Haymaker sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $52,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $226,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $167,000. Lancaster Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 536,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

