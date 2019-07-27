Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to Neutral

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

KMB has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.81.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $137.17. 1,834,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,435. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 16,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,124,703.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 13.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.