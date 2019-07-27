Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 67.8% in July

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the June 15th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Dale A. Thatcher bought 25,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,390. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 1,029.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

