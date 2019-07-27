KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 207,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,327. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 394.01, a quick ratio of 394.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 41.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 170.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

