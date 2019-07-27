Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $36.60.
Klepierre Company Profile
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
