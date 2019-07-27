Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Klepierre alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Klepierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Klepierre (KLPEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.