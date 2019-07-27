Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €4.70 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €4.70 ($5.47) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.39 ($8.59).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €4.58 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.37 ($5.09) and a 12-month high of €10.40 ($12.09). The firm has a market cap of $456.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

