Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.24 million.Knowles also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.

KN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 2,019,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,763. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

