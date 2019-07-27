Komodo (KMD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00011813 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BarterDEX, Bittrex and Bitbns. Komodo has a market capitalization of $128.37 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00727983 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00200427 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00074365 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003258 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001024 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,235,842 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Bittrex, BarterDEX, Bitbns, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

