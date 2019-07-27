Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSBK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.07.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

