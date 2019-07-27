Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In related news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $296,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

