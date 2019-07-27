Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,652,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,875,000 after buying an additional 3,114,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $215,477,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 563.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 249.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,202,000 after purchasing an additional 415,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX remained flat at $$210.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,264 shares of company stock worth $5,523,364 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.