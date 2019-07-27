Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.41.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $210.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.43. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $218.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $450,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,264 shares of company stock worth $5,523,364. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $5,504,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

