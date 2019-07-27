Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 169.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $1,308,082.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

